Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,383 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Paycom Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 12.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $60,077,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Paycom Software by 19.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,651,000 after buying an additional 141,464 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $189.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

