Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Stepan worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Stepan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stepan by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 69,427 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 26.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

SCL opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $104.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $327,730.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,029,142.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $174,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,916,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $327,730.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,029,142.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,637 shares of company stock valued at $957,940. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

