Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,488 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.11% of MaxLinear worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MaxLinear by 26.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MXL opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

