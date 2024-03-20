Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 495,045 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 495,045 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RCI stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.50%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

