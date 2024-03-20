Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 67,464 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,464 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Talos Energy worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 382.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 111.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 468,729 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,714,832.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TALO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

