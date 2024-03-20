Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 119.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $418,428. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

