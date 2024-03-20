Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,254 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

AMZN opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.