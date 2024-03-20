Pure Storage, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Pure Storage stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

