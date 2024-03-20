Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Matador Resources Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

