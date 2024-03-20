Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $60.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QTWO. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $50.27 on Monday. Q2 has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. Analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 25,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $1,090,039.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 25,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $1,090,039.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,512,488.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after buying an additional 256,802 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in Q2 by 21.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after buying an additional 362,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Q2 by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after buying an additional 391,539 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

