Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Cut by Analyst

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after purchasing an additional 186,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after buying an additional 109,059 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

