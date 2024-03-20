Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Raised to C$2.25

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday.
Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
