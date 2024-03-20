Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Raised to C$2.25

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QTRH

Quarterhill Stock Down 2.1 %

Quarterhill Company Profile

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$2.07.

(Get Free Report)

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.