Raymond James Cuts HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target to $5.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.73% from the company’s current price.
HLS Therapeutics Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HLTRF opened at $3.11 on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HLS Therapeutics
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Trading Halts Explained
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.