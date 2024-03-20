Raymond James Cuts HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target to $5.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.73% from the company’s current price.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLTRF opened at $3.11 on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

