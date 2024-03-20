Raymond James Cuts HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target to C$5.00

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$4.35 to C$4.15 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

TSE:HLS opened at C$4.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$129.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.27. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$3.34 and a 12-month high of C$7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.26.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

