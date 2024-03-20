Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Buys $86,500.00 in Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE RC opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.40. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
