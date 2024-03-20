Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLS. SVB Leerink started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

RGLS opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

