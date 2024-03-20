Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $225.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $213.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $188.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.10 and a 200-day moving average of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.