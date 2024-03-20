Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

RVNC stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RVNC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

In other news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $46,423.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 167,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $47,179.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $46,423.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 167,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,697 shares of company stock worth $134,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

