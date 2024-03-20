Reviewing NovAccess Global (XSNX) & Its Competitors

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) is one of 983 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NovAccess Global to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NovAccess Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovAccess Global N/A N/A -877.60% NovAccess Global Competitors -2,546.09% -210.38% -30.13%

Risk & Volatility

NovAccess Global has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovAccess Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

39.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of NovAccess Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NovAccess Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovAccess Global N/A -$4.72 million -0.11 NovAccess Global Competitors $2.19 billion $154.89 million -4.71

NovAccess Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NovAccess Global. NovAccess Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NovAccess Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovAccess Global 0 0 0 0 N/A NovAccess Global Competitors 5903 18022 43436 899 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 68.39%. Given NovAccess Global’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NovAccess Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

NovAccess Global competitors beat NovAccess Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

