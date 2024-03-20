ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

