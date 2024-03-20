Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) CFO Daron Evans Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) CFO Daron Evans purchased 20,000 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daron Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Daron Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Daron Evans bought 41,900 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $54,470.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Rezolute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rezolute by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 768,101 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 569.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,758,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rezolute by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 3,544,053 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

