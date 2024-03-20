Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) CFO Daron Evans Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLTGet Free Report) CFO Daron Evans purchased 20,000 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daron Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 8th, Daron Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00.
  • On Friday, February 16th, Daron Evans bought 41,900 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $54,470.00.

Rezolute Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Rezolute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rezolute by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 768,101 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 569.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,758,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rezolute by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 3,544,053 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

