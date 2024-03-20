Riccardo Perfetti Sells 110,804 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

APLT stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,242,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,919,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 66.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,946,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 3,171,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 3,103,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

