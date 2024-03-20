Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 1,500 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Free Report) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in TransUnion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

