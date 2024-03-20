Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 1,500 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in TransUnion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

