Richard Devon Daniels Sells 7,766 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $98,317.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,592.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Fastly Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
