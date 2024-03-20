Robert Greenberg Sells 30,339 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $5,737,173.93.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $43.48 and a one year high of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SKX. Raymond James cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.18.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,626,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $787,144,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,044,000 after purchasing an additional 592,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,893,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,383,000 after purchasing an additional 98,068 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

