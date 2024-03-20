Roxanne Lagano Sells 923 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62.

On Thursday, January 18th, Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

