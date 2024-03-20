Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to $8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.12% from the stock’s current price.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of EFRTF stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

