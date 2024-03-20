Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to $8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.12% from the stock’s current price.
Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of EFRTF stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.20.
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Industrial REIT
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.