Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$99.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$99.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.50.

Shares of PBH opened at C$88.75 on Monday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$84.66 and a twelve month high of C$113.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$91.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

