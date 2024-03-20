Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Mattias Stetz Sells 13,657 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 13,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $79,620.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 692,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

RSI stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RSI

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.