Samarth Kulkarni Sells 20,000 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $507,497.90.

On Thursday, February 15th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.

CRSP stock opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Baker Chad R purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,742,000 after buying an additional 74,383 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

