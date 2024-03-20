San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

SJT stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 138,777 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 139,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 123,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

