Scotiabank Increases Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $270.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $267.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.33.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $277.31 on Monday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.