Scott T. Mikuen Sells 3,363 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $211.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.55. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

