Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,923 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Apple by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 302,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,334,000 after buying an additional 50,095 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,279,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 68,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.15 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

