Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,943.67 ($37.48).
SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($38.19) to GBX 2,950 ($37.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,590.50 ($32.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,801 ($35.66). The company has a market cap of £166.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,165.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,469.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,551.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 4,909.91%.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
