Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,943.67 ($37.48).

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($38.19) to GBX 2,950 ($37.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Shell alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shell Stock Performance

In other Shell news, insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.49) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($97,466.58). In other Shell news, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.75) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($580,271.73). Also, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.49) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($97,466.58). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,590.50 ($32.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,801 ($35.66). The company has a market cap of £166.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,165.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,469.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,551.10.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 4,909.91%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.