Shellye L. Archambeau Sells 5,000 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $105.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.39.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

