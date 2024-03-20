Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $99.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 677,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after acquiring an additional 46,210 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

