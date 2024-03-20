Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Declines By 5.1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 342,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.2 days.

Airbus Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.16 and its 200 day moving average is $149.48. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.10.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

