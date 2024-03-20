Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Declines By 5.1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 342,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.2 days.
Airbus Trading Up 2.2 %
OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.16 and its 200 day moving average is $149.48. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.10.
Airbus Company Profile
