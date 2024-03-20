Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Declines By 6.3%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 556,100 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 593,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 3.2 %

Aviat Networks stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $37.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.04 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.85 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 16.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 877,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 126,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

