Short Interest in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Expands By 6.4%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78. Axonics has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,836 shares of company stock worth $6,069,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,955 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,499,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,745,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

