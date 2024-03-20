Short Interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Drops By 6.2%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $51,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,391.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,751 shares of company stock valued at $171,754 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAND. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Bandwidth Price Performance

BAND opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $494.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

