Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Drops By 5.8%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 46,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $23.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

