Short Interest in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Decreases By 6.4%

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $156,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,725.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 631.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

BFST stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $543.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.94. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

