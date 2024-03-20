Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Declines By 6.7%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Calian Group Price Performance
CLNFF opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12.
Calian Group Company Profile
