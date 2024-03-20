Short Interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Increases By 5.6%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 22,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canaan
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan
Canaan Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Canaan stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Canaan has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $296.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Canaan had a negative net margin of 195.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The company had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canaan will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Canaan
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canaan
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Academy Sports Stock is Selling at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.