Short Interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Increases By 5.6%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 22,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canaan by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Canaan by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 35,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canaan by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Canaan by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Canaan has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $296.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Canaan had a negative net margin of 195.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The company had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canaan will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

