Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Decreases By 5.4%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,065,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 1,125,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 819.5 days.
Fosun International Price Performance
Shares of Fosun International stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Fosun International has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.79.
Fosun International Company Profile
