Short Interest in Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Decreases By 5.7%

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 943,600 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 1,000,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Harmonic Drive Systems Price Performance
Harmonic Drive Systems stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. Harmonic Drive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.
About Harmonic Drive Systems
