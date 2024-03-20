Short Interest in Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Decreases By 5.7%

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 943,600 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 1,000,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Harmonic Drive Systems stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. Harmonic Drive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

About Harmonic Drive Systems

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc produces and sells precision control equipment and components worldwide. It offers speed reducers, rotary actuators, linear actuators, AC servo motors, and other mechatronics products, as well as otors, sensors, drivers, controllers, and other system elements. The company also provides HarmonicDrive, a speed reducer for space; high-precision planetary speed reducers under the AccuDrive and Harmonic Planetary brands; and high-performance gear heads for servo motors series.

