Short Interest in Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Drops By 5.6%

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 520,600 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Imunon in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Shares of IMNN stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.97. Imunon has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.55.
Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
