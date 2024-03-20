Short Interest in Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Drops By 5.6%

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 520,600 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Imunon in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imunon

Imunon Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imunon during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imunon during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imunon during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMNN stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.97. Imunon has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

