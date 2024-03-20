Shoshana Shendelman Sells 318,573 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,817,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,578,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $662.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on APLT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,466,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

