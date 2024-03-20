Sime Armoyan Acquires 21,200 Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 21,200 shares of Western Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$58,300.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 62,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$171,600.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan purchased 698,700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,816,340.52.

TSE:WRG opened at C$2.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.01. The firm has a market cap of C$93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. Western Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$3.95.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Western Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

